Next Generation In Plant-Based Protein & Infant Nutrition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) " Oryzatein® 2.0 Rice Protein represents a significant advancement in the formulation of infant foods and beverages, particularly those requiring plant-based protein sources devoid of grit and heavy metals," stated Rick Ray, Director of Food at Axiom Foods . "This innovative rice protein addresses longstanding challenges associated with proteins, such as grittiness, flavor interference, off-white coloration, concerns regarding lead, and allergen issues. As a result, food technologists are empowered to create truly groundbreaking products, from dairy alternatives to the infant nutrition sector." It is important to note that rice protein has never posed an arsenic risk, as arsenic is water-soluble and effectively removed during the protein concentration process.

Key Features of Oryzatein® 2.0:



Pure & Pristine : Lowest heavy metals, setting a new industry standard, especially for sensitive applications like infant nutrition. This Brown Rice Protein uses Axioms patented low heavy metal process to meet all Prop 65 requirements and lower heavy metals then current Pea Protein specifications.

Neutral Organoleptics : Say goodbye to plant-protein stereotypes including grittiness, flavor interference, and discoloration, ensuring seamless integration into consumer-friendly formulations.

Versatile Applications : Finally opens the possibility for allergen-free beverages, pure white plant-based milks, dairy alternatives, and protein-based infant nutrition from the same plant source as baby cereals.

Cost-Effective : Available at a lower price point with improved functionality, allowing for shorter ingredient lists and reduced cost of goods. Production & Rollout Plans:

Oryzatein® 2.0 will join Axiom Foods' patented Oryzatein® line. Mass production begins January 2025 with an initial capacity of 10 containers per month.

"If looking for a quality, plant-based protein ingredient that doesn't change the functionality of other ingredients, Oryzatein 2.0 is the only one," Ray added. "The days of sacrificing taste, color or texture are over."

Axiom Foods is currently sampling Oryzatein® 2.0 with select partners in the natural product industry. This advancement in Axiom's patented Oryzatein® line marks a new standard for quality, safety, and functionality.

About Axiom Foods

Axiom Foods is the global leader in plant-based protein and milk ingredients, innovating for 20 years to create high-quality, sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, and nutrition industries. With a commitment to purity and functionality, Axiom continues to lead the plant-based protein revolution.

