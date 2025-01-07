'Do Good To Do Well': Altitude Water Fuels Cameroon Communities Through Military-Grade Air-To-Water T-200 Generator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In Florida, leading Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Altitude Water is upping their efforts in Africa, highlighting the company's ideal of 'do good to do well'. According to the World Organization (WHO), each year, more than 850,000 Africans die from illnesses caused by drinking contaminated water and water scarcity impacts 1 in 3 people in the region. As the world's climate crisis continues, more and more people are expected to struggle accessing clean water.“Our work in Cameroon began in 2021, during which we launched our 'Water to Africa' initiative,” stated Altitude Water Founder and COO Jeff Szur.“Originally, we shipped eight of our ozone-purified air-to-water Altitude Trident-12 AWGs to Cameroon, with the goal of providing immediate aid to hospitals and children in need of water to survive. Each unit produces water on-demand 24/7, and can generate up to 15 gallons a day.”“Each year we overcame numerous obstacles as a team to provide a state of the art Water Hub for the village of Maka. Earlier this year, we arranged the shipment of the first U.S. military-grade Altitude Trident-200 AWG, which can produce an incredible 360 gallons of water every 24 hours. With each drop, we are transforming the lives of people in these incredible villages and lighting the way to a healthier, brighter future. The village now not only has water and electricity but also a training facility to develop skills.”Over the past few months, Altitude Water's Jaymie Ditzler has traveled to Maka, Cameroon in order to integrate the solar array with the Altitude Trident-200 and two purification boxes for well water and rainwater purification. A licensed and trained HVAC Technician with over 17 years of experience in the field, Ditzler's knowledge guaranteed a smooth process, and under his oversight Altitude's AWGs And purification boxes have hydrated the entire village.As a business, Altitude Water has reshaped the power and capabilities of Atmospheric Water Generator technology and their role in ending disastrous issues of water scarcity for people around the world. Their air-to-water units allow communities struggling to experience relief and the unforgettable feeling of having their thirsts quenched after years of emptiness. The company's new purification boxes have also added a new level to combating water scarcity and help meet the needs of those suffering.“We believe everyone deserves enough water to not only survive, but to truly thrive. We are proud to have the power to change lives across the world, but to continue our work we need to continue our success. The work we did in 2024 for victims of Hurricane Helene prompted the launch of our Disaster Relief Trailer leasing program as well as work towards the creation of three new trailers for year-round use.”“We would also be remiss to not thank our incredible partners: Aquavera, Jean-Felicien Gacha, L'Oreal Woman Sustainability Fund, and African Solar Generation. Without them, we would not be able to see these dreams become reality,” added Szur.About Altitude WaterAltitude Water is a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere. Since 2008, Founder and COO, Jeff Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has been instrumental in the development of Altitude Water's Atmospheric Water Generators, machines designed to drastically improve water accessibility around the globe. Learn about Altitude Water here:

