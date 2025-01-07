Nippon Steel And US Steel: One Last Chance, Mr Trump

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Team Biden is doing so many strange things on its way out the door that nobody should have been surprised that President

Joe Biden

(or whoever calls the shots)

rejected

Nippon Steel's bid to buy

US Steel .



The White House declared the deal was a threat to national security. Nevertheless, most of the Committee on Foreign in the United States, known as the CFIUS review board that considered the national security angle, didn't see it that way.

If there are national security concerns with this deal, needs to state clearly what they are.



And then he and his team need to make their case publicly at union halls and local chambers of commerce in the parts of Western Pennsylvania and Indiana that will be hammered hard by this decision.

Will they? No.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator John Fetterman also need to make an appearance down in southwest Pennsylvania. They, too, must explain why this was a good decision.

Will they? No.

This decision won't bring down the

US-Japan alliance . But it hurts.



Japan is routinely touted as America's main ally. The“most important bilateral relationship – bar none,” as former Ambassador Mike Mansfield put it.

We're soon going to need Japan to do more militarily than it has ever done – or than it wants to do.

Telling Japan,“We want you to fight China with us but we don't want you to own US Steel” won't be well received in Tokyo.

