(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) cordially invites you to attend the conference Reorienting International Economic Law for the Digital Economy.



Hosted by the College of Law, leading experts will dissect the critical intersection of law and technology, investigating whether international economic law hinders or contributes to digital development.



Discussions will consider the making and remaking of digital economy law, the role of middle powers in geoeconomic competition, and innovative approaches to bridging the digital divide, and more.



● Date: Wednesday, January 8

● Time: 8:30 am

● Location: Auditorium, Minaretein, Education City





HBKU spokespersons available for interview:

● Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, College of Law, HBKU

● Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Director, Office of the State of Qatar to he WTO, WIPO and UNCTAD and President, International Law Association GCC Branch

● Dr. Gregory Shaffer, Scott K. Ginsburg Professor of International Law, Georgetown University Law Center

● Dr. Neha Mishra, Assistant Professor of International Law, Geneva Graduate Institute









