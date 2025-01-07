Albania blocks TikTok over ‘perversity’

(MENAFN) Albania is set to implement a year-long ban on TikTok to protect children and teenagers, following a tragic stabbing incident in November linked to a social dispute. Prime Edi Rama announced the ban in December after consultations with parents and educators. He cited the death of a 14-year-old boy as the driving force behind the decision, although TikTok pointed out that neither the victim nor the attacker had used the platform.



However, critics argue that the move is motivated. Arlind Qori, leader of the Bashke party, claims the ban is an attempt to silence the opposition, particularly as the May election approaches. Opposition leaders Sali Berisha and Ilir Meta, both facing corruption charges, have called the accusations politically driven.



Small business owners, like Ergus Katiaj, also express concerns, arguing the ban will deprive them of free advertising, which brings in significant profits. The government insists that the decision was well-considered and supported by a majority of educators and parents. Prime Minister Rama defended the ban, claiming TikTok promotes harmful content, while highlighting China’s version of the platform, Douyin, which he argues avoids such issues.

