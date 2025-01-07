Palestinian Authority bans Al Jazeera news agency

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority (PA) has temporarily banned the Al Jazeera news network from operating in the West Bank, accusing the broadcaster of inciting unrest and “stirring strife.” The decision, reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, cites the network's coverage of recent clashes in the Jenin refugee camp as deceptive and divisive. Al Jazeera had reported on a raid by PA forces targeting the Jenin Brigades, a splinter group in the area.



Jenin, a stronghold of resistance to Israel, is home to between 11,000 and 22,000 people. While the ban is temporary and no end date has been set, it will not affect Al Jazeera's operations in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. Hamas has called on the PA to reverse the decision, emphasizing the importance of media coverage in exposing Israeli occupation.



Al Jazeera condemned the suspension, claiming it aims to stop the channel from reporting on escalating events in the occupied territories. The network pointed out that this move mirrors actions taken by Israel, which shut down Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah in September, accusing the channel of inciting terrorism—a charge Al Jazeera denies.

