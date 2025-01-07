Japanese stocks advance in Tuesday’s opening session

(MENAFN) Japanese advanced during morning trading on the Tokyo on Tuesday, showing strong upward momentum across major indices. Investors appeared optimistic, pushing the market higher amid a favorable trading session. The performance reflects continued confidence in the Japanese economy and corporate earnings, as well as broader global market trends.



The 225, Japan’s leading stock index, surged by 956.35 points, representing a 2.43 percent gain. By the end of the morning session at 11:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT), the had climbed to 40,263.40 points. This notable increase highlights the strong buying activity among investors, particularly in blue-chip stocks and sectors that have been driving recent market gains.



Meanwhile, the broader Topix index, which tracks all shares listed in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, also experienced an increase. The index rose by 36.11 points, or 1.31 percent, reaching 2,792.49 by the close of the morning session. This performance underscores the broader market's strength, as gains were seen across a wide range of industries and sectors.



The positive market movements reflect robust sentiment among investors, supported by both domestic and international factors. The strong gains in both the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices suggest a healthy appetite for Japanese equities, signaling continued optimism for the remainder of the trading day.

