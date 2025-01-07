Hyderabad Editor Demands Action Against Film 'MARCO'

Despite the presence of a Censor Board, Hussain, who is Editor-in-Chief of Safir News emphasized that films like MARCO often escape regulatory scrutiny, potentially inciting criminal behavior and undermining public safety.“The film industry exploits a regulatory loophole, spreading harmful content without consequences. This is not just about entertainment; it's a matter of public safety,” Hussain stated.

He urged authorities to immediately strengthen censorship enforcement and investigate producers of violent content, stressing that this is a pressing law-and-order issue requiring urgent attention from law enforcement agencies.

Hussain's petition is expected to spark a crucial dialogue involving local government, law enforcement, the film industry, and public interest groups, as they seek solutions to address this growing concern.

