Hyderabad Editor Demands Action Against Film 'MARCO'
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Noted journalist and social activist Syed Jaffer Hussain has called for decisive measures to curb the increasing portrayal of violence in uncensored movies, particularly highlighting the impact of the controversial film MARCO. In a formal petition addressed to Director General and City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Hussain raised grave concerns over the film's graphic violence, vulgar language, and its unchecked distribution, which he believes are fueling societal crime.
Despite the presence of a Censor Board, Hussain, who is Editor-in-Chief of Safir News emphasized that films like MARCO often escape regulatory scrutiny, potentially inciting criminal behavior and undermining public safety.“The film industry exploits a regulatory loophole, spreading harmful content without consequences. This is not just about entertainment; it's a matter of public safety,” Hussain stated.
He urged authorities to immediately strengthen censorship enforcement and investigate producers of violent content, stressing that this is a pressing law-and-order issue requiring urgent attention from law enforcement agencies.
Hussain's petition is expected to spark a crucial dialogue involving local government, law enforcement, the film industry, and public interest groups, as they seek solutions to address this growing concern.
