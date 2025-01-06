Dubai: Classic Cars, Futuristic Models Rev Up Some Fun As Auto Season Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Residents and tourists visiting Dubai Hills Mall can explore a spectacular display of over 90 vehicles, ranging from classic cars to contemporary models, all showcased in dedicated zones at The Dubai Hills Mall Car Showcase.

This event, running from January 1 to 12, is part of the inaugural Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Auto Season. With a variety of activities planned throughout the season, the event promises to engage both car enthusiasts and families alike.

The DSF Auto Season extends beyond the Dubai Hills Mall, offering a range of exciting events until January 12. Among the highlights is the Circuit De Meydan x DSF Auto Season from January 3 to 5, where custom-modified cars and bicycles will take centre stage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

From January 9 to 12, The Drift Home will host drifting competitions at Dubai Festival City Mall, inviting participants to experience the thrill of driving alongside professional drivers. Additionally, on January 10 and 11, the Mirdif Motor Show will showcase over 700 vehicles, culminating in the Michelin 24H Dubai endurance race at the Dubai Autodrome.

At the Dubai Hills Mall Car Showcase, visitors can explore several distinct vehicle zones. Here's a look at what they will see at the showcase:

Classic cars

Visitors will find a selection of vintage automobiles in the Classic Cars zone. The designs of these vehicles reflect a bygone era, appealing to those who appreciate automotive history.

Sports cars

The Sports Cars zone is a paradise for speed enthusiasts who crave performance and excitement. Here, visitors can admire a collection of high-performance machines built for thrill-seeking drivers. With their sleek designs and powerful engines, these cars offer an adrenaline rush just by being near them. This area not only features the latest models but also includes iconic classics that have shaped the world of sports cars.

Dream cars

In the Dream Cars zone, visitors will be transported into a world of automotive fantasies. This section showcases some of the most luxurious and high-performance vehicles, featuring stunning designs and cutting-edge technology. From sleek Lamborghinis to the timeless elegance of Ferraris, the Dream Cars area is a must-see for those who appreciate the finest in automotive craftsmanship.

Abdulhakim Abdullah, senior associate, Retail Events & Festival / DSF Development, expressed his enthusiasm about the season, saying: "This season is designed to attract everyone, every visitor and resident. From children to families and grown-ups who have an eye for cars. This is something different; we have many activities running until the 12th. Today, it feels like a car museum!"