Anker Innovations Unveils New Product Lineup At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced its latest product lineup at the Consumer Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas.



This new series highlights innovative advancements across Anker's flagship brands, featuring products designed to enhance daily life and elevate outdoor, smart home, and entertainment experiences.



Products Premiering at CES 2025:



- Anker 140W Wall Charger with Display

- Anker 25K Power with 165W and Built-In Retractable Cable

- Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler

- Anker SOLIX Solar Umbrella

- Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20

- Eufy Robot Lawn Mower

- Soundcore AeroClip

- Soundcore Rave 3S

- Soundcore Boom 2 Pro



In addition to this exciting lineup, Anker Innovations is proud to share that several of its products have been recognized in the CES® 2025 Innovation Awards program. The Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20, included in the premiering lineup, has received the prestigious Best of Innovation award.



Other honorees include the Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, 160W), the FamiLock S3 Max smart lock and the eufy heated Wearable Breast Pump S1 Pro, further demonstrating Anker's commitment to excellence in advancing technology for modern living.



Anker 140W Wall Charger featuring First-Ever Digital Display

The 140W four-port charger delivers high-efficiency charging for multiple devices, with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It features a smart display that shows the total power output and output for each port in real time, making it easy to track the accurate charging status. Designed with aerospace-grade GaN technology and wall-mounting capabilities, it ensures durability, performance, and convenience. Advanced safety features, including Anker's ActiveShieldTM 2.0, provide peace of mind with up to 3 million daily checks.



Available January 7, 2025, for $89.99.



Anker 25K Power Bank with 165W and Built-In Retractable Cables

The Anker 25K Power Bank offers 165W fast charging for up to four devices, with a compact design and built-in retractable USB-C cables in two adjustable lengths. Its smart TFT color display provides key metrics such as total output power, port-specific power output, temperature of the power bank, and estimated recharging time, giving users complete visibility and control. TSA-approved for travel, it boasts a 25,000mAh capacity capable of charging a 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3) battery to 50% in just 33 minutes. Compact yet powerful, it's an essential companion for charging on the go.

Available January 7, 2025, for $99.99.



Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler



A battery-powered cooler that utilizes Anker's FrostFlowTM Air-Cooled Refrigeration technology to keep food and beverages cool or frozen without the need for ice. With a temperature range from -4°F to 68°F, the cooler is available in three sizes and features a removable 288Wh LFP battery, providing up to 52 hours of cooling. A second battery can be added for up to 104 hours of use. It also offers smart app control for enhanced convenience. Each battery doubles as a power bank, featuring 60W USB-C and 12W USB-A ports for charging devices. The 58L model includes dual compartments, allowing for both freezing and cooling simultaneously.



Pre-orders of the 40L and 58L begin Feb. 21 on Anker , with retail availability starting March 7. The 23L is slated to be available later in Spring 2025.



Anker SOLIX Solar Umbrella

The first solar-powered umbrella, designed to be a lightweight, foldable equipped with 100W Perovskite solar cells, providing reliable power via XT-60 and USB-C ports. Built for durability with an IP67 waterproof rating, it integrates seamlessly with Anker SOLIX power stations and the EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler.

Available in Summer 2025.



Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20

Eufy unveils the world's first detachable combo vacuum that transitions between robot, handheld, and stick modes. This CES 2025 Best of Innovation Award winner features a 30,000Pa suction system, five-stage filtration, and advanced laser navigation.

Available for presale on January 7, 2025, at $549.99, with general availability starting February 10, 2025.



Eufy FamiLock S3 Max

The FamiLock S3 Max features breakthrough palm-vein reading technology for quick and accurate locking and unlocking at the wave of the hand. This innovative smart lock also includes compatibility with Matter and Apple Home, a 2K-resolution camera with head-to-toe view, interior video screen and dual power supply system.

Launching in Spring 2025.



Eufy Robot Lawn Mower

eufy's new robotic lawn mower leverages a range of unique technologies, including Anker's advanced battery system, intelligent navigation, and an intuitive app experience that enables a truly hands-free, modern lawn care solution. The mower also incorporates technology from TerraMow to further enhance its capabilities.

While the official release date remains under wraps, eufy will offer a first-look at it's new robot lawn mower at Pepcom's Digital Experience.



eufy heated Wearable Breast Pump S1 Pro

Feel the revolutionary comfort with HeatFlowTM powering the world's first wearable breast pump with a built in heating element. Scientifically proven to increase milk output and flow, the gentle application of heat also greatly improves overall comfort during pumping sessions and even helps reduce clogged ducts. Users can choose their preferred warmth from seven levels between 95°F to 105°F (35°C to 41°C). Plus, with a sleek magnetic charging case, the pump offers up to five days of power. Currently available at eufy and Amazon.



Soundcore AeroClip

Soundcore's next generation open-ear clip-on earbuds, the AeroClip, offer an upgraded design with a flexible open-ring, for additional comfort in a convenient form-factor. Crafted with a 0.5mm titanium wire and soft TPU, the open-ring design fits all ear sizes and shapes and is able to distribute pressure evenly. A skin-friendly earbud body features a small acoustic chamber and an ergonomic 5° curved design on the rear section, alleviating in-ear pressure while ensuring a comfortable fit for listeners. Without compromising call quality and sound quality, the AeroClip offers A.I. enhanced calls and clean sound with rich bass, thanks to virtual bass technology.



The AeroClip will be available for pre-order beginning on January 8th, 2025, for $129.99, with general availability currently slated to be available beginning on March 13, 2025.



Soundcore Rave 3S

The Rave 3S joins Soundcore's speaker lineup as the newest AI party speaker in the brand's largest form-factor and designed to help users experience music in a new way. With plenty of power to bring parties anywhere, the Rave 3S delivers 200W of booming sound and a stylish beat-synced light show. The speaker also features AI-powered karaoke functions, including an AI vocal remover, enhancer, and reverb. Dual wireless microphones are included and can be stored within the speaker.



The Rave 3S is slated to be available beginning on March 10, 2025, for $349.



Soundcore Boom 2 Pro

The Boom 2 Pro improves on Soundcore's Boom 2 Plus with an IP68 rating for extreme durability, resisting water, seawater, dust, and oil. The speaker also features 140W of power with dual woofers, dual tweeters, and two passive radiators, along with customizable RGB lighting effects. With 20 hours of battery life and a rugged design, it's perfect for any outdoor excursion.



The Boom 2 Pro is slated to be available beginning in April 2025, for $249.



###



About Anker

Anker is the world's No. 1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks and more. Find out more about Anker at .



About Anker SOLIX

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker Solix is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker Solix can be found at



About eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.



About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">soundcore.



PR Contact

For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact ...

Brett White

Anker Innovations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.