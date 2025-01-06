Eufy 3-In-1 E20 World's First Detachable Multi-Function Robot Vacuum: Revolutionizes Cleaning With Unmatched Versatility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eufy Built with Care Logo

E20 3-in-1 RoboVac Lifestyle Image

Eufy E20 RoboVac cleaning width suction image

eufy E20 RoboVac all three functions image

The 3-in-1 robot transforms from a powerful robot vacuum to a versatile stick vacuum or a portable handheld vac - the ultimate solution for cleaning your home

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eufy, an Anker Innovations brand, known for its smart home cleaning and security solutions, today announced its most innovative deep cleaning system: the eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20. This flagship product is a part of the smart home brand's e-series lineup of cleaning solutions, following the successful launch of last year's X10 Pro Omni. The 3-in-1 E20 officially debuted today in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it was announced as a 2025 Best of Innovation award winner. In fact, the 3-in-1 E20 is the first robot product to win the award in recent years, highlighting its exceptional innovation.World's First Detachable Combo Robot Vacuum with Deep Cleaning SystemThe 3-in-1 E20's design is not simply a combination of three products, but rather features an innovative FlexiONETM️ 3-in-1 design with a detachable independent vacuum module that includes a fan motor, a five-stage filtration system, and a large-capacity dust cup. By using different attachments, it can transform into a robot vacuum, a handheld vacuum, and a cordless stick vacuum - designed to clean every area of your home.With its lightweight versatility and optimization of design of the robot's air duct and Battery Management System (BMS), along with the connectivity of the turbine motor, the robot can change its form easily and at any time without damage to the machine or sacrificing performance.Five-Level AeroTurboTM Suction SystemFor the first time in the industry, high-performance filters have been incorporated into a detachable robot vacuum. This prevents clogging of the dust net, so that it retains high suction power with less maintenance.The 3-in-1 E20 Vacuum Combo can reach up to 30,000Pa suctioning power in handheld and stick vac mode, and a powerful 8,000Pa suctioning power in robotic vacuum mode.Auto-Empty StationThe self-empty system in the 3-in-1 E20 automatically empties fine dust, debris and irritants into a sealed high-performance filter from the robot vacuum and hand vacuum, where it can be stored for up to 75 days without emptying.40% Faster Flash ChargingThe eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 features cutting-edge BMS technology, enabling it to charge from 0% to 100% in just 2.5 hours-40% faster than competitors.Auto-Detangling BrushSimilar to the X10 Pro Omni, the E20 is equipped with a combined rubber and bristle brush along with anti-tangle comb teeth to prevent entanglement, especially for pet hair and long hair.Millimeter Level Obstacle AvoidanceWith eufy's state-of-the-art triple-laser obstacle avoidance technology, obstacles as small as 15mm are detected and bypassed day and night.Product Specificationseufy 3-in-1 E20Battery Life180 minutesCharging Time2.5hSuction Power8,000 Pa (Robot Vacuum) 30,000 Pa (Stick and Hand Vacuum)Dustbin Capacity350mLObstacle AvoidanceMillimeter-Level Triple Line LaserAuto-Empty StationUp to 75 DaysPricing & AvailabilityThe eufy 3-in-1 E20 will be available for presale January 6 through February 9 accessible on the eufy E20 product page, offering $50 off and 100-day free return to early buyers. Officially launching on February 10, 2025, the 3-in-1 E20 will be available for sale at eufy , Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl's with an MSRP of $549.99.For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact Kristen Marion at kristen@anker .About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.About eufyFrom laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufy.

