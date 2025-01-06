Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge To Support Syrians

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Qatar plane has landed at Damascus International Airport, carrying aid from the Qatar Fund For Development and Qatar Charity. The 23 tonnes of food and shelter aid continues the Qatar-operated air bridge to provide relief and address Syrians' humanitarian conditions. This is the third aid aircraft to touch down at Damascus Airport and the eighth within the Qatari air bridge, affirming Qatar's full support for Syrian people.

