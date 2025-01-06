Lusail Tram Network Opens Turquoise Line

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed al-Thani, accompanied by HE the Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) Dr Abdulla bin Abdulaziz al-Subaie, on Monday inaugurated the Turquoise Line of the Lusail Tram Network. Senior officials from the of Transport (MoT)and Qatar Rail were also present on the occasion.

According to a MoT statement, the minister toured several stations along the Turquoise Line, the Operations Control Centre (OCC) and maintenance facilities at the Tram Depot located west of Lusail City.

He was briefed on the latest updates in operations and the key role of the OCC and advanced maintenance facilities in ensuring the safe operation of the tram and providing a seamless and reliable travel experience for Lusail City's residents as well as visitors.

This milestone aligns with MoT's efforts to expand Lusail Tram services, enhance the public transport system in Lusail City, and support its strategy to develop a modern and sustainable public transportation network.

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations for the Turquoise Line within the Lusail Tram network. This step aligns with the Ministry's plans to provide an integrated and environmentally-friendly public transportation system that utilises the latest technological advancements and adopts the best sustainable practices in the field.

The operation of the Turquoise Line ensures the provision of safe and reliable transportation services for the residents and visitors of Lusail City throughout the year while facilitating access to key destinations within the city,” the minister said.

The opening of the Turquoise Line introduces the Lusail QNB Interchange station, which now operates alongside Legtaifiya station. These key hubs allow seamless connectivity between the Doha Metro and the Lusail Tram networks, offering passengers a smooth and efficient travel experience to various destinations.

Passengers can use their travel cards to access both the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks and supporting services such as metrolink and metroexpress. Qatar Rail has reminded all users to“Tap in” and“Tap Out” at tram validators for a hassle-free journey.

The list of Turquoise Line stations that have started operations includes: Lusail QNB, Al Yasmeen, Fox Hills - South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills - North, Crescent Park - North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah and Lusail Stadium. The Grand Masjed station will be operational later with an announcement forthcoming.

The Turquoise and Orange Lines share nine stations including Al Yasmeen, Fox Hills - South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills - North, Crescent Park - North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah, and Lusail Stadium. These shared stations provide convenient access to key destinations such as Crescent Park and Lusail Boulevard.

“Qatar Rail emphasises the importance of adhering to traffic signs, signals, and pedestrian safety guidelines to ensure a secure travel environment for all users. To ensure everyone's safety,” the statement said.

The tram network operates daily from 5 am to 1.30 am on weekdays, and on Friday from 2 pm to 1.30 am.

The Lusail Tram network covers 19 km and includes 25 stations across four lines: Orange, Pink, Purple, and Turquoise, covering key destinations in Lusail City, such as government offices, residential towers, sports facilities, the marina area and more.

Qatar Rail initially launched preview services for the Lusail Tram in early 2022 with seven stations on the orange line. In April 2024, the network expanded further with the launch of the Pink Line and the full operation of all Orange Line stations.

MENAFN06012025000067011011ID1109061366