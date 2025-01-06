Q-Net Security Welcomes Rick Arturo As VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Net Security, a St. Louis-based cybersecurity firm is pleased to announce that Rick Arturo, a veteran sales executive with deep expertise in zero-trust security, has joined the company as the Vice President of Sales.“We are thrilled to welcome Rick to our leadership team,” said John Pyrovolakis, Chairman and CEO of Q-Net Security.“As threats targeting critical infrastructure grow increasingly sophisticated, Rick's leadership and extensive experience will be instrumental in expanding our reach to help organizations safeguard our nation's critical infrastructure.”

Rick has held senior sales roles at industry giants such as Cisco and Zscaler, and his deep understanding of cybersecurity and customer needs makes him uniquely equipped to drive Q-Net Security's mission forward.“I'm excited to join Q-Net Security at such a pivotal time,” said Rick Arturo.“Q-Net's hardware-based solution is redefining how organizations defend against cyber threats like MITM attacks, ransomware, and lateral movement. With our Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model, we deliver quantum-resistant, zero-attack surface solutions that requires no patching or complex certificate management, and most importantly, no risk of decryption - customers simply set it and forget it.”

Q-Net Security's mission is to revolutionize cybersecurity for critical infrastructure through its cutting-edge, quantum-resistant hardware solutions, offering unparalleled protection and peace of mind. For more information on Q-Net Security, please contact Nancy Battersby: ... .