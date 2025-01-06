Last Year, National Bank Transfers Almost UAH 6B From Special Account For Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, more than UAH 5.9 billion was transferred from a special account opened by the National of Ukraine for defense needs.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the NBU press service.

“In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the National Bank has transferred almost UAH 38 billion from the special account for defense needs, of which in 2024 - more than UAH 5.9 billion (in December - UAH 92.5 million),” the statement said.

It is noted that during 2024, the special account received almost UAH 16 billion in equivalent from Ukrainian citizens and enterprises, as well as from the international community, in particular from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, France, Canada, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and other countries. In December alone, revenues amounted to almost UAH 11 billion.

NBU governor forecasts $41B in gold and foreign exchange reserves for 2025

Over the entire period since the start of the full-scale invasion, the NBU's special account has received more than UAH 50 billion, of which almost UAH 29.4 billion was received from abroad in foreign currency.

As of January 1, 2025, the balance of funds on the special account is almost UAH 12.3 billion.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law“On the State Budget” for 202 , which allocates UAH 2.23 trillion for the Security and Defense Forces.