TCL Launches New TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Smartphone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our integration of the NXTPAPER Key into phones last year was met with great acclaim from users, leading to a strong user demand for its broader availability." said Jefferson Li, General Manager of TCL Mobile Phone BU. " We're now bringing that must-have tech to the North American the new TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, which blends our pioneering NXTPAPER and high-performance functionality to redefine the way you see the world."

Immersive Reading with a switch of a Button

The new TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G phone allows users to smoothly transition between everyday mobile use and comfortable, immersive reading – optimized for their needs.

With a switch of the new NXTPAPER Key, users can effortlessly activate Max Ink Mode, turning the display into an e-ink format designed to reduce eye strain and ensure maximum eye comfort.

Under Max Ink Mode, users can fully immerse themselves in gripping novels or concentrate on important documents with zero distractions as it automatically mutes notifications, creating a conducive

environment

for focus. This mode offers a distinctive visual and tactile experience that allows users to feel like they are reading and writing on traditional paper. It also boasts outstanding battery life, supporting up to seven days of reading and 26 days on standby, facilitating deep engagement with different reading materials without running out of charge.

Equipped with a 6.8'' FHD+ display and an ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G streamlines all digital interactions, making scrolling through pages, switching between apps, browsing websites, and playing games remarkably smooth and fluid – all while guaranteeing enhanced comfort and clarity.

Enhanced Everyday Eye Care

With users' wellbeing and eye health as a key priority, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G phone is crafted to ensure every digital interaction is strain-free. Backed by the advanced NXTPAPER technology, it minimizes harmful blue light and reduces glare significantly to prevent eye fatigue. In addition, the highly adaptive display automatically adjusts the brightness and color temperature to match the environment, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

To further safeguard vision, the model features a built-in Eye Care Assistant, which sends you reminders to take breaks and gentle alerts to keep your eyes healthy, empowering safer and healthier screen time. In low-light conditions, the advanced Night Light Mode on the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G automatically activates a gentle, eye-friendly glow to illuminate your reading without disturbing others. Furthermore, the intelligent Night-Friendly Screen adapts to ambient light, protecting your eyes and ensuring comfortable viewing even in dim conditions.

Enhanced Productivity with AI-Powered Features

Enhancing productivity, the phone is equipped with AI features, designed to streamline your tasks and enhance efficiency, whether you're managing documents or multitasking across multiple apps. The Text Assistant facilitates translation, summarization, and rewriting, empowering both readers and writers. Its Writing Assistant feature helps craft everything from invitations and emails to work summaries and outlines. Meanwhile, the Voice Memo records, transcribes, and summarizes conversations, a boon to users attending meetings, seminars, and any online or offline events. These diverse functionalities of the latest TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G phone, combined with its focus on promoting long-term visual health, deliver a uniquely healthy yet versatile and productive digital solution in our rapidly digitizing world.

High Capacity Meets Diverse Functionality

Despite superior display technology and competitive pricing, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G doesn't skimp on quality and functionality. For photography lovers, the phone boasts a powerful triple camera system that includes a 50MP main camera offering studio-level quality and a 32MP front-facing camera to capture picture-perfect selfies.

To allow users to make the most out of its robust features, the smartphone comes with a large 5010mAh battery to provide up to two full days of seamless support on a single charge. In addition, it features 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, expandable by an additional 8GB, ensuring optimal performance and superb stability. Users can store their precious photos and videos, documents, and reading materials without the fear of insufficient storage, making the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G a reliable digital companion.

Accessible Technology for All

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G is part of TCL's new 60 Series, designed to fit perfectly into your lifestyle, no matter your needs. This new lineup, which will include a diverse range of smartphones and tablets at varying price points, exemplifies TCL's vision of innovation and technology inclusivity by bringing the foundation of TCL's NXTPAPER display technology to an even wider audience across various markets.

In addition to the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL also introduced the TCL K32 smartphone, an entry-level option that ensures high-quality technology is accessible to everyone. Offering 5G ultra-fast connectivity, long-lasting power, and enhanced viewing and audio, the TCL K32 promises a seamless, stable and comprehensive user experience for less.

Stay tuned for more upcoming additions to the TCL 60 Series product lineup, as TCL continues to elevate user experiences and make technology more human.

Pricing and Availability



TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G: from $199, available in

Canada from May 2025

US Version to follow later this year TCL K32: Under $100, available in the US from September 2025.

Prices may vary by country and channel.

