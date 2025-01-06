عربي


Three Massacres Reported In Gaza In The Past 24 Hours

1/6/2025 2:26:08 PM

Gaza, Jan. 6 (Petra) - The Ministry of health in the Gaza Strip reported that Israeli Occupation forces committed three massacres within the past 24 hours, resulting in 49 deaths and 75 injuries.
The ministry's daily report highlighted that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in inaccessible areas, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them.
The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, now in its 15th month, has led to a death toll of 45,854 and 109,139 injuries, according to the ministry.

