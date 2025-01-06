Proteus Discovery Group Celebrates 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This milestone anniversary marks a decade of innovation and growth in eDiscovery Services

- Ray Biederman, Co-founder and CEO of Proteus Discovery Group

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proteus Discovery Group , a full-service eDiscovery legal services company, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. Founded in 2015 by four commercial litigators and the founding partners of MBCB Law Firm , both headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Proteus has grown into a trusted partner for law firms and corporate legal teams nationwide.

Over the past decade, Proteus has combined a deep understanding of legal intricacies with a commitment to innovation, earning a loyal client base across the United States. In August 2024, the company expanded its reach with the acquisition of Novitas Data , positioning itself for seamless, coast-to-coast service.

“We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the past decade,” said Ray Biederman, Co-founder and CEO of Proteus Discovery Group.“What began as a vision to modernize legal services and deliver cost-effective litigation workflows for our peers in Indianapolis has grown into a thriving business serving clients across the country. Our drive to deliver the best experience in eDiscovery is stronger than ever. As we enter 2025, we're actively exploring opportunities for growth and service expansion.”

To accommodate that growth, Proteus is relocating its Indianapolis headquarters to the Salesforce Tower later this year. This move underscores the company's dedication to evolving its workspace and delivering innovative eDiscovery services.

“Proteus was founded on the belief that legal technology can deliver a better work product at a better price point for law firms and corporate clients,” said Hamish Cohen, Co-founder and General Counsel of Proteus Discovery Group.“Marking our 10th anniversary, we're eager to continue evolving, providing solutions that help clients navigate the complexities of litigation. Our acquisition of Novitas Data and our upcoming office relocation are just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative year.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Proteus is poised to lead the eDiscovery industry, developing solutions to meet the increasing needs of its clients and further cementing its role as a key player in legal technology.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating and expensive. Clients trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work. For more information, visit

About MBCB Law Firm

Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP (MBCB) is a full-service commercial law firm that helps clients launch, grow, and defend their business. MBCB attorneys have 75+ combined years of BigLaw experience, and the firm deploys industry-leading technology solutions and aggressively manages overhead to control costs for clients.

