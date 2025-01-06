(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Knowify Integrates with Intuit Enterprise Suite to Streamline Operations and Management for Growing Businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowify, a leading construction management platform, today announced its integration with Intuit Enterprise Suite, a new, configurable suite of integrated financial products from Intuit that is designed to meet the needs of growing

businesses. This new integration between Knowify and Intuit Enterprise Suite offers trade contractors a seamless way to manage operations, finances, and accounting across multiple entities-all within a single, unified platform.

"For years, Knowify has delivered the most robust construction-focused integrations with QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Payroll, QuickBooks Payments, and other key Intuit solutions," said Marc Visent, CEO & Cofounder at Knowify . "Now, with our newly announced integration into Intuit Enterprise Suite, we're empowering growing contractors-especially those managing multiple businesses-to achieve even greater flexibility and scalability as they expand. We're proud to be among the very few project management platforms integrating with Intuit Enterprise Suite, a testament to our close, collaborative relationship with Intuit."

Through this integration, Knowify users can simultaneously oversee complex long-term commercial projects, handle short-term residential jobs, and maintain clean financial data across multiple businesses. They'll also gain access to Intuit Enterprise Suite's advanced capabilities, including custom dimensions for more granular reporting and AI-powered analytics for tracking progress toward profitability targets. These enhancements enable contractors and accountants to streamline their workforce and resource management, consolidate financial information, and make more informed decisions that drive sustainable growth.

Knowify's integration with Intuit Enterprise Suite is now available. For more information, please visit

.

About Knowify

Knowify is a cloud-based construction management platform purpose-built for the trades, enabling contractors to manage both project-based and service work from one integrated solution. With robust job costing, scheduling, and workflow tools, Knowify streamlines every aspect of a contracting business-delivering accurate estimates, efficient scheduling, and real-time performance visibility. Seamless integrations with QuickBooks and other leading accounting platforms provide reliable financial data for informed, data-driven decision-making and sustainable growth. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Knowify

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED