Norfolk Iron & Metal Acquires Straub Metal International

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORFOLK, Neb., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM),

one of the nation's largest family-owned steel service centers, announced today that it has acquired Straub Metal International (Straub Metal).

The further expands NIM's stainless steel sheet and coil product lines.

"We are pleased to welcome the Straub Metal team to the NIM family," Arnie Robinson, President and COO of Norfolk Iron & Metal, said. "As a family-run business, Straub Metal is a great fit to continue our growth and throughout the United States."

Doug Straub added, "Both companies have grown and succeeded by consistently delivering outstanding products and services to every customer. We are thrilled to be combining with NIM."

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is acting as legal counsel and Headwall Partners LLC as buy-side advisor to Norfolk Iron & Metal. Ballar Spahr LLP is acting as legal counsel and Mufson Howe Hunter & Company LLC is acting as sell-side advisor to Straub Metal.

About Straub Metal International

Straub Metal International, located in Ashley, PA, is a family-run business founded in the 1970's. It is a worldwide distributor of Type 409 Stainless Steel. Its inventory of stainless steel alloy grades includes T409, 409 AL, T439, T441 & 18CrCb stainless steel. T409 & T439 are offered in sheet, coil, strip coil, panels, plates & washers. For more information, visit .

About Norfolk Iron & Metal

Norfolk Iron & Metal is one of the nation's largest family-owned steel service centers. NIM services customers across the U.S. from Washington to New Jersey, providing value-added metals processing services and distributing a full line of metal products, primarily including carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. NIM is a member of the Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI). For more information, visit .



SOURCE Norfolk Iron & Metal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED