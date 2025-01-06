Moss Adams Adds 10 New Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Moss Adams , one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced the addition of 10 new partners across multiple practices, with solutions related to tax and assurance.

"As business becomes more complex, progresses and the regulatory environment shifts, today's leaders must excel at being in tune with the unique needs of each organization," said Eric Miles, chairman and CEO of Moss Adams. "This new class of partners represents our dedication to meeting clients' needs, advising them as they pursue growth and their objectives."

The new partners are as follows.

Nicole Jura (Denver, Colo., Manufacturing and Consumer Products Practice). Nicole provides assurance services to clients in the manufacturing and consumer products industry and has experience with revenue recognition, debt and equity instruments, business combinations, corporate disclosures and financial reporting.

Michael Chmelik (Denver, Colo., M&A Tax Services). Michael assists clients in various industries with planning, structuring, and modeling related to partnership formations, restructurings, acquisitions and dispositions of interests, and allocations.

Shane Griffiths (Seattle, Wash., State & Local Tax Services). Shane supports publicly traded and privately held clients in various industries with audits, refund requests, tax planning and structuring, and letter rulings, and also provides insight on multistate income and franchise tax.

Jonathan Mason (Dallas, Texas, Provider Reimbursement Enterprise Services). Jonathan works with hospitals and facilities in the health care industry to prepare for initial and amended cost report filings, reviewing and drafting hospital financial assistance policies, and overseeing audits and appeals.

Lindsay Webb (Dallas, Texas, Provider Reimbursement Enterprise Services). Lindsay supports hospitals and facilities in the health care industry with obtaining reimbursement assistance, including support with Medicare reimbursement.

Mang Fang

(Sacramento, Calif., Technology Practice). Mang provides tax services to clients in the technology industry, focusing on preparation, review, and assistance with income tax provision for publicly traded and privately held companies.

Erik Weinapple (San Francisco, Calif., Financial Services Practice). Erik supports clients in the financial services industry, including venture capital funds, hedge funds, private equity, miners, token sales, and alternative investment funds, and also specializes in blockchain, cryptocurrency and fintech.

Erika Williams (Portland, Ore., Health Care Practice). Erika provides tax services to clients in the health care industry, as well as professional services, agriculture, food and beverage, and manufacturing, focusing on federal and state income tax compliance and various consulting matters.

Cody Neely (Los Angeles, Calif., Apparel Practice). Cody provides assurance services to clients in the apparel industry, providing audit and consulting services, and support for enhancing internal controls and efficiency.

Andrew Yacoub (San Diego, Calif., Technology Practice). Andrew provides tax services, including tax optimization strategies and alternatives, to clients in the technology industry, and serves as a member of the firm's technical advisory group for accounting for income taxes.

