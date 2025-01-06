Political Crisis In Canada: Justin Trudeau To Resign

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Canadian outlets have reported that Prime Justin Trudeau is expected to step down as the leader of the Liberal Party and subsequently as the Prime Minister of Canada.

The Globe and Mail, a Canadian newspaper, reported late Sunday, January 5, citing informed sources, that Trudeau is likely to announce his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party today, Monday, January 6.

The report added that it remains unclear whether Trudeau will officially step down from his roles as both Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister immediately after announcing his resignation or continue until a successor is chosen for these key positions.

Political tensions in Canada have escalated since December when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned following disagreements with Justin Trudeau.

Freeland's unexpected resignation, coupled with threats from former U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Canada, fueled speculation in Parliament about Trudeau's possible resignation.

Justin Trudeau has led the Liberal Party for nearly 12 years, assuming leadership in 2013 and serving as Canada's Prime Minister since 2015.

Trudeau's anticipated resignation marks a significant turning point in Canadian politics. Having served as a prominent figure on the global stage, his departure raises questions about the future direction of the Liberal Party and Canada's political stability during a time of economic and geopolitical challenges.

As Trudeau's tenure nears its end, Canada faces the critical task of finding a leader who can navigate the nation through current crises and uphold its democratic values. The coming weeks will be pivotal in shaping Canada's political and economic trajectory.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram