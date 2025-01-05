Four Naxals, Policeman Killed In Gunfight In India's Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (NNN-PTI) – At least four Naxals and a policeman were killed yesterday, in a fierce gunfight between them in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, said.

The gunfight between the Naxals and joint contingents of police, broke out inside the Abujhmarh forest area of Narayanpur district, about 192 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, joint contingents of police units cordoned off the area, on specific intelligence information, suggesting the presence of Naxals.

“Today (yesterday), a gunfight between Naxals and the police force broke out in the Abujhmarh forest area. In the stand-off, so far four Naxals were killed,” a police official said, adding that, a policeman was also killed.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, offered condolences to the family of the slain policeman.

“The security forces are fighting very strongly against Naxalism, and this fight will continue till the end of Naxalism,” Sai said in a statement.

Police also claimed recovery of some automatic weapons, including two assault rifles, and some ammunition from the gunfight site.

Police said, the search operation in the area was underway, until the last reports poured in.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

New Delhi has deployed several companies of its paramilitary forces to take on Naxals in their strongholds.

The insurgency reportedly has claimed hundreds of lives, besides rendering thousands of inhabitants homeless.– NNN-PTI