More Falcons Qualify At Marmi 2025 As Competition Gets Exciting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al-Talaa Championship saw strong competition among falconers from groups one through five. The results led to the qualification of Barzan Team with two falcons from groups two and five, Khalid Omeir Mubarak al-Nuaimi from group three, and Mubarak Abdulrahman al-Nasser from group four for the next round.



Al-Talaa Championship was launched on Sunday as part of the 16th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025), organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society under the patronage of HE Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani and supported by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam) at Sabkha Marmi, the Sealine until February 1.



Mohamed bin Mubarak al-Ali, head of Al-Talaa Championship, explained that the competition distance, which separates the starting point and the location where the bustard is released, is around 2 kms. He noted that the rules stipulate a 5-minute timeframe from the moment the falcons are unhooded. If a falcon flies forward and capture the prey, the group's race ends. If a falcon flies but fails to capture, its owner is eliminated, and the race is repeated for the remaining falcons with the clock reset to 5 minutes. The same timing rules apply for up to three attempts.



He stressed that Al-Talaa is one of the most important competitions at Marmi, as it showcases falcons with exceptional hunting and speed capabilities.



In the evening of the same day, group four of Haddad Al Tahadi Championship competed, where peregrine falcons presented outstanding performances against the homing pigeons. The competition resulted in the qualification of Mohamed Taleb al-Nabet from Team Gharbia and Hamad Nasser Jamaan.



Metaib Mubarak al-Qahtani, director of the Marmi Festival, awarded the winners and finalists with a financial prize of QR100,000 each and a shield for advancing to the finals. This brings the total number of finalists in Haddad Al Tahadi to four.



Shawi al-Kaabi, head of Haddad Al Tahadi Committee, praised the efforts of group four falconers, noting that out of 31 competitors, 26 participated, with three qualifying.



Meanwhile, in the shooting competitions, which complement the festival's diverse activities, Ahmed Mubarak al-Kuwari, head of shooting at the festival, noted that this annual participation aims to promote shooting sports in Qatar. The event includes three competitions: one for those under 20 years old, another for the general public over 20, and a third for elite shooters registered with the Qatar Shooting Association. Competitions, featuring shotgun shooting at clay targets, will begin next Saturday and continue weekly, offering valuable prizes to the winners.



The shooting activities are open to the public daily from 8.30am to 12.30pm during the festival. Further, a large number of international tourists have visited the festival to experience aspects of Qatar's heritage and culture.

