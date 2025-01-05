'Follow Rules To Meet Goals Of National Sports Day'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Sports Day (NSD) Committee has put forth conditions and guidelines that all private and public institutions should adhere to when organising events that mark the National Sports Day 2025, for their success and ensuring the intended objectives.

In a statement, the committee stressed that all ministries, apparatuses, public authorities and corporations, along with operating bodies, including the private sector should submit their programmes and plans with respect to these events, through filling out the NSD's form on the official website

The statement outlined the criteria that should be upheld when selecting these events, foremost of which is the exclusive focus on kinetic and physical activities and steering clear of all flamboyant appearance of festivals. It called for the importance of focusing on awareness-raising activities that advance practising of sports as a daily healthy routine.

In addition, the committee stressed that it is imperative for such proposed sporting events to consistently fit all age groups by bearing in mind their health conditions, in terms of physical activities, as well as their duration to ensure avoiding stress and traumas.

It noted that it has addressed government ministries and agencies, all public bodies and institutions, alongside state-operated entities, including the private sector on the importance of abiding by the aforementioned conditions to achieve the intended goals set forth in the Amiri Decision No. 80 of 2011, on NSD to consistently achieve the noble and sublime ends embodied by these events.

The conditions that should be upheld included avoiding construction of tents and temporary sporting premises, with a strict adherence to safety and security requirements during these activities, the statement highlighted, indicating that it is paramount to capitalise on sporting facilities, parks and public places.

The committee stated that adherence to providing healthy foods and refraining from serving fast food is very essential with the necessary avoidance of distributing gifts and free-of-charge food to the public, emphasising that the conditions include avoiding performance activities such as concerts that must be replaced with exercises and kinetic activities, since these shows could prompt the public to prefer them over practising sports.

Head of the NSD committee, Abdulrahman bin Musallam Al -Dosari, affirmed that the committee is receiving applications from all entities concerning events they intend to organise to be further evaluated and proactively familiarise the public with them, stressing the importance of distributing these activities throughout the country to help a substantial number of community members practise sports on fields and public parks.

Al-Dosari emphasised that NSD plays a profound role in enhancing public health and physical activity, pointing out that the Ministry of Sports and Youth has launched a first-of-its-kind prize simultaneously to mark this event, in pursuit of reinforcing positive competition among diverse institutions.

