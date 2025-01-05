Ukraine's Top Diplomat Pushes For Strengthening Russia Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, says Russia sanctions are working, although their effectiveness should be increased.

He noted the issue in a statement posted on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Despite Russian propaganda claims, sanctions do work. And we must make them more effective. Strengthen enforcement, close loopholes, and keep increasing the pressure in many areas: shadow fleet, metallurgy, LNG-gas, frozen assets, atomic energy, military industry, IT, and others," the head of the foreign emphasized.

Russian on brink of collapse in 2025 – Ukrainianenvoy

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 16, the EU adopted the 15th package of sanctions against Russia in response to armed aggression against Ukraine. On December 23, Switzerland joined the bloc's sanctions package.

On December 17, the UK government slapped sanctions on 20 tankers illegally transporting Russian oil and at the same time announced assistance to Ukraine in restoring its energy system affected by Russian attacks.

On November 21, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a new package of sanctions against Russia as part of the G7 agreements, which target Gazprombank and dozens of other banks and financial institutions.