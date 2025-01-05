Awqaf Organizes Umrah For Outstanding Scholarship Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, organized a week-long Umrah trip for 43 outstanding scholarship students from 17 nationalities, at the end of the first semester of 1446 AH / 2024 AD.

Director of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, Malallah Abdulrahman Al Jaber explained that this initiative aims to enable scholarship students to perform Umrah rituals, which contributes to strengthening their faith and educational aspects and supporting their psychological stability, noting that these students are expected to be ambassadors of goodness and guidance after their graduation.

He pointed out that the Umrah trip program also motivates students to excel academically to be among the distinguished in future Umrah programs.

For his part, Head of the Scholarships section at the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi said that a purposeful educational program was prepared for the students participating in the Umrah trip, with guidance and illustration for each step until completing the Umrah.