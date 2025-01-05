Writers' House In Kyiv To Be Restored With Charitable Donations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Secretariat of the National Writers' Union (NWU) of Ukraine is reaching out to creative unions, organizations both in Ukraine and abroad, and all concerned individuals for charitable assistance in the repair and reconstruction of the Writers' House.

According to Ukrinform, the statement was published on by Head of the National Writers' Union of Ukraine, Mykhailo Sydorzhevskyi.

The historic and architectural landmark, the House of Writers of Ukraine, built in 1879, sustained significant damage during a Russian attack on January 1, 2025. The windows were shattered, offices destroyed, the facade of the building damaged, and there are major cracks in the walls.

"At the turning point of the era, the Writers' House played a crucial role in the revival of Ukrainian independence, becoming a monument and cradle of Ukrainian spirituality, where the voice of protest against the subjugation of Ukraine was born, and where the first founding assemblies of the Narodnyi Rukh (People's Movement) of Ukraine were held," emphasized the NWU Head.

According to Sydorzhevskyi, the NWU lacks the financial resources to repair the House. In 2025, the Union will only receive UAH

567,100 from the state budget for its activities. In recent years, this amount has been even lower - UAH

517,000 annually.

Sydorzhevskyi has appealed to Ukrainian writers, creative unions, organizations both within the country and abroad, as well as the entire Ukrainian community and all compassionate individuals for charitable support in restoring the Writers' House. He also announced plans to create a Gratitude Board, where the names of all donors will be listed.

The Writers' House is located on Bankova Street, a prominent street in Kyiv, which serves as a main route for foreign delegations visiting the President's Office. According to Sydorzhevskyi, these visitors should not be greeted by a half-destroyed building. Thus, the Union hopes for support from various branches of government in the restoration efforts.

Due to the damage to the building, the National Writers' Union of Ukraine will also appeal to UNESCO for assistance.