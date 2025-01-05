FBI labels New Orleans massacre as ‘act of terrorism’

(MENAFN) The FBI is investigating the deadly incident in New Orleans, where at least 10 people were killed and 35 others injured, as an "act of terrorism." The suspect drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning before opening fire on police. The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement.



New Orleans Chief Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed the fatalities and injuries, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell labeled the event a "terrorist attack." However, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Alethea Duncan disagreed, stating that the event was not being classified as terrorism. The FBI is working with local authorities to investigate explosive devices discovered near the scene, with reports indicating controlled demolitions of at least one device.





MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056244