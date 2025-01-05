Kim Jong-un pledges ‘toughest’ anti-US strategy yet

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to intensify the country’s defense strategies and pursue the “toughest” anti-US counteractions in his speech delivered just weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Kim characterized the US as “the most reactionary state,” accusing it of maintaining anti-communism as a core policy. He also condemned the US's alliances with Japan and South Korea, labeling them as part of a "nuclear military bloc" and referring to South Korea as an “anti-communist outpost.”



Kim's remarks called for aggressive countermeasures against the US, stressing the importance of safeguarding North Korea’s long-term security. Kim and Trump had a rocky start to their relationship, marked by personal insults and nuclear threats, but later held direct talks. Although their summits didn’t yield long-term agreements, both countries temporarily reduced military exercises, and North Korea lowered its missile testing frequency. However, since President Joe Biden's tenure, tensions have resurfaced, with North Korea conducting more missile tests and the US and South Korea increasing military drills, which Pyongyang has condemned as "provocative war drills for aggression."

