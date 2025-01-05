Media reports new problem with Jeju Air Boeing 737-800

(MENAFN) Jeju Air has reported another landing gear issue on one of its 737-800 aircraft, just a day after a tragic crash involving a similar model. The aircraft, carrying 161 passengers, experienced a landing gear malfunction shortly after departing from Seoul’s Gimpo International Airport on Monday, forcing it to return to the airport for safety.



The incident comes after a fatal crash on Sunday, when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, Flight 7C 2216, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport. The flight, which was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, had 175 and six crew members on board. The plane veered off the runway, hit a perimeter fence, and exploded on impact, resulting in 179 fatalities. Two crew members survived but are receiving medical treatment for injuries.



Initial investigations suggest the cause of the crash may have been a landing gear malfunction, with some reports speculating that the aircraft was struck by a flock of birds, which allegedly caused the malfunction. However, aviation experts have raised doubts about this theory.



Jeju Air currently operates 39 Boeing 737-800s, with additional aircraft of the same model being flown by other low-cost carriers in South Korea. In response to these incidents, South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has announced a special inspection of all Boeing 737-800 jets operated by the country’s airlines.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056154