(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

While many people use cumin to flavor their food, others use it to treat a variety of ailments, including gas, bloating, and diarrhea.

Cumin is an ancient spice and seed that has been used for centuries due to its medicinal properties and delicious taste. One of its most notable benefits is its ability to reduce appetite and increase metabolism, which can help with and rapid burning.

The high fiber content in cumin is also beneficial for reducing belly fat. In this article, we will explore more about cumin and its incredible health benefits for the body.

Cumin seeds are a good source of iron, manganese, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus. Other vitamins found in cumin include thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin K, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin B6. It is also rich in essential minerals like copper, zinc, and potassium. Additionally, cumin is very low in saturated fats, sodium, and cholesterol.

Studies have shown that cumin seeds are naturally rich in iron. One teaspoon of ground cumin contains 1.4 milligrams of iron, or 17.5% of the recommended daily intake (RDI) for adults. Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies worldwide, affecting up to 20% of the global population and 10 people in every 1,000 in the wealthiest countries.

Benefits of Cumin for Men

When consumed with sugar, cumin can increase sperm count in men. Cumin is a rich source of potassium and zinc, which help improve sexual health. Cumin tea is said to prevent fertility issues. Cumin also has many medicinal properties and is used in various foods. Among its benefits is the ability to increase libido and address sexual dysfunction. For those looking to benefit from cumin, a drink made from honey, black cumin oil, and nutmeg can be consumed before bedtime.

There are two types of cumin: black cumin and green cumin, each with its own unique properties. Studies have shown that excessive consumption of cumin can negatively impact health.

Risks of Using Cumin for Pregnant Women

Cumin seeds may have adverse effects on pregnant women. Excessive consumption of green cumin can potentially induce premature labor or even cause a miscarriage. Therefore, pregnant women should include cumin in their diet only under the guidance and permission of their healthcare provider, just like with any other food.

Cumin offers a wide range of health benefits, from aiding digestion to promoting weight loss and improving sexual health. However, like any spice, it should be consumed in moderation, especially for pregnant women, due to potential risks. Incorporating cumin into a balanced diet can provide numerous health advantages, but always consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.

