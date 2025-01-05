Pakistan Intensifies Forced Deportation Of Afghan Citizens

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Some Afghan migrants in Pakistan report that Islamabad has intensified its efforts to deport Afghan citizens after the New Year. They claim that the Pakistani have begun house-to-house searches, detaining and deporting Afghans under various pretexts.

According to Afghan migrants in Islamabad's Bari Imam area, the police have started conducting home inspections, arresting Afghan nationals.

Witnesses note that most Afghan residents in Pakistan reapply for visa extensions once their visas expire. Upon registration, the of Interior's visa system provides a one-month grace period during which a confirmation document is issued. This document signifies that the legal process for visa renewal is underway.

In the past, this confirmation document was recognized as a legal proof of residence, and the police treated holders of these documents as having valid legal status. However, in recent days, even those possessing these confirmation documents have been ignored by the police, with some holders being arrested.

Reports indicate that the Pakistani police, after arresting these individuals, deport them through the Torkham border.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) statistics reveal that from September 15, 2023, to December 15, 2024, nearly 800,000 Afghan citizens have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

The intensified operations by the Pakistani police have created a dire situation for Afghan migrants, who now live in constant fear and anxiety. These migrants have appealed to the United Nations and the international community for urgent attention to their plight in Pakistan.

