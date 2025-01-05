Fourth Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival Launches Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 3 January 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) invites the public to immerse themselves in unique cultural and artistic experiences during the fourth edition of the Al Marmoom: in the Desert Festival. Taking place at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the festival opens tomorrow, Saturday 4 January, and runs until 12 January 2025. Held under the theme ‘Where Stories Come to Life,’ the festival reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to providing filmmakers with innovative platforms to showcase their creativity, support emerging talent, and enrich the local film industry. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The festival will screen 80 carefully curated films from 240 submissions, including two notable short films by Emirati director Hussain Alansari and a special feature on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Audiences can also enjoy competitive screenings in four categories as part of the Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition: documentaries, animation, live-action, and films created using AI.

In addition to screenings, over 30 workshops that aim to spur on budding creative arts talent will be conducted by experts and institutions, such as the Zayed University College of Arts and Creative Enterprises. Interactive sessions include pottery workshops and innovative painting techniques for children, hosted by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children. Dubai Mounted Police will also offer pony-riding to entertain young attendees.

The festival’s highlights include live digital art installations, captivating performances, and environmental awareness activities like stargazing sessions with a planetarium dome and a desert safari bus tour, in addition to a special activity where the public can create their own films using AI. Visitors can also explore a digital gallery featuring AI artworks by Lina Kattan and compete in a photography contest centred around the breathtaking landscapes of Al Marmoom.

Inspired by the UAE’s national symbol, the Ghaf tree, the festival layout encourages connectivity, with various zones catering to screenings, family activities, and cultural explorations. Traditional Emirati crafts, performances, and F&B concepts will further enhance the authentic cultural ambiance. Visitors can savour the experience in a specially curated space, where the soulful voice of the ‘Young Muezzin’ will add to the atmosphere. As part of Dubai Culture’s ongoing mission to celebrate the creative economy, this edition expands its scope to include digital and performing arts, while fostering a deeper appreciation for the UAE's natural and cultural heritage.





MENAFN05012025002987014458ID1109055785