Emirates plans to expand operations with A380 superjumbo

(MENAFN) Emirates plans to expand its operations with the A380 superjumbo, targeting 51 global destinations by 2025 across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and South America. The airline continues to solidify its leadership in the sector, operating over half of the world’s Airbus A380 fleet. Currently, Emirates has 94 A380 aircraft in active service, showcasing its commitment to providing an unmatched travel experience on this iconic aircraft.



Known for its luxury and advanced technology, the A380 offers a spacious cabin and a premium flying experience. Emirates is set to operate this flagship aircraft to approximately 21 destinations across Europe, including prominent hubs such as London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Frankfurt. Additionally, the A380 will serve cities like Glasgow, Copenhagen, Rome Fiumicino, Madrid, and Barcelona, among others, ensuring broad coverage across the continent.



In North America, Emirates is expanding its A380 presence, flying to major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, as well as other destinations including Houston, Washington Dulles, and San Francisco. This growing network reflects the airline’s strategic focus on catering to both business and leisure travelers in this important market.



The A380 will also continue to serve key destinations in the Middle East and Africa, including Cairo, Riyadh, and Johannesburg, strengthening Emirates' regional network. Asia remains a vital market for the airline, with the A380 operating to major cities such as Hong Kong, Tokyo Narita, and Singapore.

