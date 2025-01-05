Ombudsman Prepares Educational Material In Braille
One of the important directions of the activities of the
Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(Ombudsman) is related to the protection of the rights of persons
with disabilities.
Azernews reports that on the initiative of Ombudsman Sabina
Aliyeva, a special educational material in Braille entitled
"National Preventive Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture" has
been prepared for persons with complete visual impairments on
January 4 - World Braille Day.
The material, intended for residents of special institutions
operating in the country where persons with complete visual
impairments live and study, and other persons of this category,
contains information on the mandate, powers of the Commissioner,
the activities of the National Preventive Mechanism, as well as
methods of contacting the Ombudsman.
It should be noted that ensuring the rights and freedoms of
persons with complete visual impairments and providing them with
necessary resources is always in the spotlight.
