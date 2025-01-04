Oman Resumes Copper Exports After A 30-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a landmark achievement for the Sultanate's sector, Minerals Development Oman (MDO) announces the export of the first shipment of copper concentrates from the Lasail Mine in the Wilayat of Sohar. This monumental step not only revives copper mining in Oman after nearly 30 years but also underscores the Sultanate's unwavering commitment to economic diversification and sustainability.

Reviving the Legacy of Lasail Mine:

Nestled in Block 11B in the Wilayat of Sohar, the Lasail Mine is being developed by Oman Mining Company, a subsidiary of Minerals Development Oman. The mine produces high-quality copper concentrates with purity levels ranging from 18% to 22%, positioning Oman as a trusted player in global markets. Annual production from the mine averages 500,000 tons of copper ore, reflecting its robust capacity and significance.

Looking ahead, MDO plans to initiate operations at the Al-Baydha Mine in the Wilayat of Liwa by 2025–2026. Together, these mines boast a combined reserve of approximately 2.78 million tons of copper ore. The first phase of the redevelopment project is expected to span 4 to 5 years, with ongoing exploration efforts in surrounding areas aimed at increasing reserves and ensuring long-term production sustainability.

Reinforcing Oman's Global Standing in Copper Mining:

This milestone bolsters Oman's reputation on the global stage as a reliable source of copper concentrates, a metal integral to clean energy transition and future technologies, including electric vehicles and advanced battery systems. With global demand for copper expected to surge, the Lasail project represents a strategic investment in Oman's economic future.

A Commitment to Sustainable Development:

On this occasion, Eng. Mattar bin Salim Al Badi, CEO of MDO, remarked:“We are pleased to contribute to the rich history of mining in Oman, which has been a center for copper mining for over 3,000 years. With a legacy pioneered by Oman Mining Company since 1983, today we celebrate the continuation of this heritage with the export of first shipment of copper concentrates from the Lasail Mine. The sector has made remarkable strides in exploration and extraction, enabling us to reopen dormant mines and maximize their value. These advancements not only strengthen the sector's sustainability but also amplify its economic and social contributions.”

He continued:“The export of the first shipment from the Lasail Mine is a testament to our ability to transform challenges into tangible opportunities for growth. We are equally enthusiastic about the forthcoming operations at the Al-Baydha Mine, which will further enhance the value of this project and support the sustainability of Oman's mining sector.”

Pioneering Ambitious Future Plans:

MDO's vision extends beyond the redevelopment of the Lasail and Al-Baydha mines, the company is actively conducting exploratory studies in nearby regions to boost copper reserves. Furthermore, its ambitious plans include the Mazoon Copper Project, Oman's largest integrated copper concentrate production initiative.

With this historic accomplishment, Minerals Development Oman reaffirms its position as a leader in the mining industry, championing innovation, supporting with sustainable practices, and contributing to national economic growth.