Iran ranks fifth in global ceramic, tile production

(MENAFN) Iran is the fifth-largest producer and exporter of ceramics and tiles worldwide, according to Ahmad Mirzaei, chairman of the organizing committee for the 29th International Exhibition of Sanitary Porcelain, Tile, and Ceramics in Iran.



Mirzaei highlighted Iran's long-standing tradition of tile production, spanning 800 years, with its distinctive tiles historically used in mosques and other iconic structures in cities such as Yazd, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kerman, and Kashan. This rich heritage has evolved into a modern and dynamic industry, now playing a significant role in both domestic production and global exports.



Yazd province, located in central Iran, serves as the heart of the country’s tile and ceramic production. The province accounts for over 55 percent of the nation’s ceramic output, with more than 150 factories producing a wide variety of tiles in different sizes, shapes, and colors.



The 29th International Exhibition of Sanitary Porcelain Tile and Ceramics opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, showcasing over 90 domestic and international companies.

