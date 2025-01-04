Russians Shell Nikopol With Artillery, 3 People Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery. Three people were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Three people were in Nikopol due to enemy artillery shelling. A 71-year-old man was hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. Women aged 61 and 68 are undergoing outpatient treatment,” he wrote.

Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the town.

Earlier it was reported that a man who was injured in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, is in hospital.