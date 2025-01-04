Russians Shell Nikopol With Artillery, 3 People Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery. Three people were injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Three people were injured in Nikopol due to enemy artillery shelling. A 71-year-old man was hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. Women aged 61 and 68 are undergoing outpatient treatment,” he wrote.
Read also:
2 people were injured in Kharkiv
region as result of hostile attacks
Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the town.
Earlier it was reported that a man who was injured in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, is in hospital.
MENAFN04012025000193011044ID1109054537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.