The Soda Bottle Syndrome Of JK's School Reforms

The situation in J&K is alarming. Government school numbers have plummeted-from 23,874 in 2014-15 to 18,785 in 2023-24. Many primary schools have been shut down or merged due to dwindling enrollment. Some now function with barely any students.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 paints a grim picture. Only 47.2% of students at the middle level in government-run schools can read a second-grade-level text. Over 70% struggle with basic division problems. Even more concerning is the decline in reading ability from 55.5% in 2018 to 47.2% in 2024.

These figures point to systemic failure. Reforms cannot be seasonal, activated with soda-bottle enthusiasm after long winter breaks. What is needed is consistent, year-round commitment.

Infrastructure Woes

Many government schools lack basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets. Several primary schools still operate in rented buildings, without playgrounds or proper infrastructure. In my own locality, at least five such schools function under these substandard conditions. The government must phase out rented accommodations and invest in purpose-built school infrastructure to foster a more conducive learning environment.

Do We Trust Our Own System?

It's time to ask a hard question: Do government school teachers believe in the public education system? Under the RET (Rehbar-e-Taleem) scheme, many are posted in their own villages, yet over 90% enroll their own children in private schools. If we ourselves don't trust the system, how can we expect the community to?

The government must implement a clear policy requiring government teachers to enroll their children in public schools. This will serve as a powerful endorsement of the system and inspire public confidence.

Staffing Imbalance and Accountability

Another issue is the irrational distribution of teachers-some schools suffer from acute shortages, while others have a surplus. Official data reveals that 119 schools in J&K operate with zero student enrollment, yet 238 teachers are posted in such institutions. The teacher-student ratio must be enforced rigorously. The comfort-zone culture, particularly among some female staff seeking transfers near their homes, is hurting the sector.

Moreover, leadership at the school level is often determined by seniority alone, without any assessment of skills or suitability. This must change. Promotions should be merit-based, and prospective heads of institutions should undergo evaluations for leadership, teaching pedagogy, and inclusive education practices.

Flawed Implementation of Policy

The role of Resource Persons (RPs) in improving education has largely failed in J&K. Though the policy itself was promising, the selection of RPs at zonal, district, and state levels remains questionable. ASER 2024 results clearly indicate that RPs have not succeeded in addressing learning gaps or providing effective on-the-spot teacher support.

RP appointments must be made through national-level selection panels, and for fixed terms, as originally envisioned in policy documents.

Time to Act

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is still in its early stages. All stakeholders within the School Education Department (SED) must engage sincerely and strategically to realize its vision. If the reforms discussed above are implemented earnestly, government schools in J&K can become truly competitive with private institutions.

Only then will we be able to serve the vast population of underprivileged children who rely on us for their future.

– Muntashir Kifayat Hussain is an educator at Boys Secondary School, Narbal. Views expressed are personal and do not necessarily reflect the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer.

