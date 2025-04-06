403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Youth Min. Discusses Cooperation With UAE Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed on Sunday with the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan Al-Neyadi ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in various youth fields.
Al-Neyadi stressed during the meeting the need to continue cooperation between the two countries and implementing directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Al-Mutairi said that strengthening joint work and exchanging experiences between youth institutions in both countries would help develop youth work and achieve sustainable development.
The two sides agreed on the importance of adopting a unified Gulf vision for youth issues that enhances the status of Gulf youth and expresses their aspirations.
Both sides also agreed on exchanging visits and expertise between delegations, which contributes to advancing cooperation, and empowering youth.
At the end of the meeting, both sides stressed the keenness of empowering the Gulf youth and supporting their ambitions, with both sides exchanging souvenirs to commemorate the meeting. (end)
fsa
Al-Neyadi stressed during the meeting the need to continue cooperation between the two countries and implementing directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Al-Mutairi said that strengthening joint work and exchanging experiences between youth institutions in both countries would help develop youth work and achieve sustainable development.
The two sides agreed on the importance of adopting a unified Gulf vision for youth issues that enhances the status of Gulf youth and expresses their aspirations.
Both sides also agreed on exchanging visits and expertise between delegations, which contributes to advancing cooperation, and empowering youth.
At the end of the meeting, both sides stressed the keenness of empowering the Gulf youth and supporting their ambitions, with both sides exchanging souvenirs to commemorate the meeting. (end)
fsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment