3Rd GCC Beach Games Kick Off In Muscat, Qatar Sailing Team Set To Participate Sunday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 3rd Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Beach Games kicked off on Saturday in Muscat, Oman, featuring over 300 male and female athletes representing the six Gulf states, namely Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.
The opening ceremony was attended by HE the Second Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, HE Secretary-General of the QOC, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, and HE Director of the QOC's Sports Affairs Sector, Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al-Thani, alongside a host of presidents of the Gulf Olympic committees and high-ranking officials from the Olympic committees and sports authorities of the GCC member states.
During the ceremony, the Qatari beach volleyball team's player, Cherif Younousse, held the Qatari flag aloft. The event, held at the Qurum Natural Park's Lake Theatre, featured art shows that demonstrated the cultural identity of Oman and the Gulf, epitomizing the spirit of these games and their value in sport.
The games comprise beach soccer, beach handball, beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, air sports (paragliding), and equestrian sports (tent pegging), with 18 athletes representing the State of Qatar, who will compete in beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, and equestrian sports (tent pegging). (QNA)
The Qatar sailing team set to compete in the upcoming GCC Beach Games 2025 in Muscat, Oman, is represented by Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud, Khalifa Al Yafei, Youssef Al Ibrahim, Tamim Shams, Thani Shams, and Saad Al Ibrahim.
These athletes will represent Qatar in the sailing competitions slated from April 5 to 11, 2025.
