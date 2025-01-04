Germany helpless against Russia`s Oreshnik missile

(MENAFN) Germany’s air defense systems are reportedly unable to effectively defend the country against Russia’s new hypersonic Oreshnik missile, according to an analysis by the German Foreign Ministry, cited by Bild. The Oreshnik missile, which has a range capable of carrying various warheads, including nuclear ones, was first used in an attack on Ukraine’s Yuzhmash facility in Dnepr on November 21. Russian President Vladimir stated that the missile travels at ten times the speed of sound and is currently impervious to existing defense systems.

In its report, Bild revealed that the German Foreign commissioned a study to assess Germany and Ukraine’s ability to counter long-range missile threats. The analysis concluded that Germany would be defenseless against an Oreshnik attack, noting that the US-made Patriot missile defense system would be inadequate against such a threat. The report suggested that intercepting the missile would be highly unlikely given its speed and maneuverability.

However, the report pointed out that the Israeli-made Arrow air defense system, which Germany ordered last year, could potentially address this vulnerability. Putin also commented on the missile’s capabilities, acknowledging that while Russia has a limited number of Oreshnik missiles at present, the weapon is already in serial production and may soon be deployed to Belarus, Russia’s ally.

Earlier this month, Putin explained that the development of the Oreshnik missile was a response to the US decision to place medium-range missiles in Western Europe.



