18 Russian Drones Shot Down In Sky Over Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, January 4, air defense forces shot down 18 Russian UAVs in the sky over Sumy region.
This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Air Defense Command, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, on January 4, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 18 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type,” the statement said.
It is noted that since the beginning of 2025, air defense units of the region have already destroyed 35 Russian drones.
Read also:
DIU showed destruction of Russian repeaters, EW equipment, vehicles
by FPV drones
As reported, at night and in the morning, the invaders fired three times at the border in Sumy region, 8 explosions were recorded.
MENAFN04012025000193011044ID1109054016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.