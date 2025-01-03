DGE 9Th Digital Strategy & Innovation For Medical Affairs Summit
Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”) invites leaders, executives and professionals from the medical affairs and healthcare sectors to attend the
9th Digital Strategy & Innovation for Medical Affairs Summit , taking place
February 26-27, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania .
This year's agenda showcases insights into optimizing digital innovation, bridging patient care gaps using technology, and navigating how to implement new AI models into your company. The event brings together experts to explore AI's impact on patient engagement, digital marketing strategies, and the future of technology-driven healthcare.
Topics of discussion include:
Uncover New Perspectives on How Digitalization Can Interpret Data
Establish a Culture of Digital Innovation
Map Out the Use of AI Regarding Insight Gathering for MSLs
Enhance Healthcare Provider Experience Through Digital and AI Innovation
Don't miss the chance to network with professionals, exchange ideas, and discover strategies to thrive in the competitive landscape of digital innovation. Join us this February in Philadelphia for an event that promises actionable takeaways to implement at your company.
