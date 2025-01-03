21-Year-Old Afghan Man Stabbed To Death By Colleague In Turkey

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish reported that a 21-year-old Afghan man was killed while sleeping in the city of Mugla.

The reports indicated that a 21-year-old Afghan man, Mohammad Amir Mirzai who was fatally stabbed while sleeping in the city of Mugla. According to reports, the suspect, who was a colleague of the victim, fled the scene but was later apprehended by Turkish police.

The incident occurred around 2 AM in the Foca district of Mugla on Friday, January 3. Although the identity of the suspect has not been revealed, Turkish authorities have confirmed that he is 24 years old and has been arrested following the murder.

The motive for this tragic crime remains unclear, and Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over the fate of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, where refugees are facing increasing difficulties. As Afghanistan continues to grapple with a humanitarian crisis, the situation for Afghan refugees has become increasingly dire, especially with the harsh winter conditions that exacerbate their suffering.

In addition to the extreme weather, Turkish authorities have been tightening their crackdown on Afghan refugees. As part of this effort, thousands of refugees have been detained, and many have faced deportation, further complicating the already precarious conditions they endure in Turkey. Refugees, including children, women, and elderly, are forced to survive in overcrowded and under-resourced camps or are pushed out into the streets of major cities where they struggle to access basic services like food, healthcare, and shelter.

Several humanitarian organizations have urged Turkey to reconsider the deportation of Afghan refugees, emphasizing the need for countries in the region to offer sanctuary instead of further punishment. However, the crackdown has only intensified, as the Turkish government has prioritized limiting the influx of refugees, citing security concerns and the pressure on public resources.

The worsening plight of Afghan refugees is a stark reflection of the global failure to adequately address the Afghan refugee crisis. With the humanitarian situation deteriorating rapidly in Afghanistan, the international community must act urgently to support the refugees fleeing across borders and ensure that their basic human rights are upheld, even as they endure the challenges of displacement, deprivation, and uncertainty.

