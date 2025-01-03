Kuwait Meteorological Center Issues Frost Warning

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Meteorological Center issued a warning on Friday about a significant drop in minimum temperatures to below 3 Celsius in some areas, causing frost in agricultural and desert areas. In a statement, the Center pointed out that the warning will take effect from 01:00 a.m. to 08:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4. (end) ays

