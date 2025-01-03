Effortless Cleanup With LG Dishwashers

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) It's time for family dinner parties, which in turn results in the worst part of hosting. Doing the dishes. However, thanks to LG's latest line of QuadWash Dishwashers, your life just got a whole lot easier.

Let's imagine this scenario. You have a home full of people, all having a great meal, and they head home once they are done, leaving the dirty dishes in the sink as your 'after-party'. However, all you must do is pop them into the LG QuadWash dishwasher and you are good to go. Powered by TrueSteam, this new line of dishwashers uses boiling water to ensure that all surfaces of dishes are covered and washed giving you sparkling new dishes. As the steam is from pure water, you also avoid the possibility of water spots.

The dishes are also tackled from every angle thanks to QuadWash which uses the in-built Multi-Motion spray from high-pressure jets for maximum coverage. These four washing arms move in multiple directions, shooting water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher. This also results in a stronger cleaning performance. Got more dishes? The LG QuadWash Dishwasher also has features EasyRack Plus, which allows for easy adjustment of the racking system. This will allow you to add more dishes, easy height adjustment and even an additional rack for more hard-to-fit items.

Dishwashers generally face a bad reputation for its noise and overall energy consumption. Thanks to the LG QuadWash's Inverter Direct Drive, you not only get all round quieter performance, but also improved energy efficiency. Additionally, you get options such as a Turbo Cycle for those harder to get stains, Dual Zone Wash for cleaning heavy-duty pots and pans and High Temperatures during the rinse cycle for peak hygiene.

The LG QuadWash Dishwasher is also LG ThinQ enabled. This allows you to download additional download cycles that are designed specifically for different types of pots and pans, casseroles, and more. You can also use the app to personalize settings or set machine clean reminders. You can also use Smart Diagnosis, which will help solve problems quickly and efficiently, all through your smartphone.

Got a set aesthetic for your kitchen? The LG QuadWash Dishwasher will not interfere with it, but instead accentuate it further with its minimalist exterior and interior design that looks elegant and stylish. This is topped off with the sleek, hidden controls and clear digital readout making choosing settings a stylish endeavour.

With the LG QuadWash Dishwasher, your kitchen will not just be a room in your home, but instead be a star of the party, with the new dishwasher being a kitchen star. Keep your dishes clean and your kitchen in style, all thanks to LG.

