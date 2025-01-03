KAGE Launches The Under-Hitch Universal Tractor Undercarriage System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Under-Hitch Universal Tractor Undercarriage System

This 1200 Series Under-Hitch allows from both front and back blade snow plows on the same tractor.

- Brett HartOSCEOLA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KAGE Innovation, a leading name in advanced snow management and grounds maintenance solutions recently announced the official launch of its groundbreaking Under-Hitch Tractor Undercarriage System featuring front 3-point hitch technology. This adjustable undercarriage system is set to redefine versatility and compatibility in modern tractor 3-point hitch attachment and snow removal operations. Designed for professionals, the Under-Hitch Tractor Undercarriage System integrates seamlessly with a wide range of makes and models of tractors, enabling enhanced functionality for a multitude of applications. With its robust design and innovative front 3-point hitch technology, this system empowers operators to utilize their category 2 three-point hitch attachments in the front of the tractor with ease, precision, and speed.Key Features and Benefits:Front 3-Point Hitch Technology: Allows for precise attachment and control of implements, enhancing tractor versatility and usability across various industries, including snow management, landscaping, and agriculture.Durable and Reliable Construction: Built to withstand rigorous use in demanding environments, ensuring longevity and dependable performance.Easy Installation and Compatibility: Engineered for quick and hassle-free integration with a wide range of tractor models.Enhanced Operator Efficiency: Streamlines workflow by enabling simultaneous use of front and rear implements, reducing time and labor costs.This revolutionary system is now available for purchase through KAGE Innovation's website and authorized dealers nationwide. To learn more about the Under-Hitch Tractor Undercarriage System, visit KAGE Innovation's Under-Hitch product page.About KAGE Innovation: KAGE Innovation has been a pioneer in designing and manufacturing high-quality equipment for the snow management and grounds maintenance industries for more than 15 years.

