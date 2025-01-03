Deineko Visits Front-Line Border Guard Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineko, has visited combat units on the front lines to assess their operations and inspect the arrangement of their positions.

That's according to Ukraine's border agency , Ukrinform reports.

Deineko's visit focused on evaluating the situation on the front line, discussing provisions for the units, and ensuring they are equipped with the necessary gear, weapons, ammunition, and other resources essential for countering the enemy.

During the visit, Deineko reviewed ongoing efforts to enhance defensive positions, toured repair shops where border guards independently maintain and repair weapons and equipment, and inspected the living and working conditions of the personnel.

Video: State Border Guard Service

In recognition of their service, Deineko presented state awards to border guards from the Hart, Forpost, and Revenge combat brigades of the Kharkiv detachment, as well as members of the border rapid response commandant's offices from the Lviv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachments.

